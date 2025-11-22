L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $40,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $277.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.73. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $43,479,447.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

