LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LNZA. Zacks Research cut LanzaTech Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. LanzaTech Global has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $274.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.42) by $13.41. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 78,473.86% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that LanzaTech Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNZA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 303,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 132,792 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 149,576 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.