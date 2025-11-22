LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LTM. Zacks Research lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE LTM opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 761.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 58.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 392.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

