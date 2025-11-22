Leerink Partnrs Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KLRS

Get Kalaris Therapeutics alerts:

Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Kalaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67).

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLRS. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Kalaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kalaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kalaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:KLRS opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28. Kalaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

