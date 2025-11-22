Leerink Partnrs Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KLRS

Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Kalaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67).
Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02.
NASDAQ:KLRS opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28. Kalaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
