Lemonade, Inc. $LMND Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1,008.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lemonade news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $467,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,986. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $136,824.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,664.98. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,988 shares of company stock worth $3,538,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 2.27. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

