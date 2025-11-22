Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.9375.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.05. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $226,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $974,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

