Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LIF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Life360 Stock Performance

LIF stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 213.26 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40. Life360 has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $112.54.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

In related news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $309,156.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,198.55. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $610,054.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,730.08. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,729 shares of company stock worth $7,188,757. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 321.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life360 by 19.2% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

