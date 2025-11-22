LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LFMD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on LifeMD from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded LifeMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on LifeMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LifeMD

LifeMD Stock Up 3.8%

LFMD stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.57.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. LifeMD has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LifeMD

In related news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,600. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,828,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.