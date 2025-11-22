Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liminatus Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Liminatus Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liminatus Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LIMN opened at $0.72 on Friday. Liminatus Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36.

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Liminatus Pharma

Liminatus Pharma, Inc is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

