Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liminatus Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Liminatus Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Liminatus Pharma, Inc is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.
