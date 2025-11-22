Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,306,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 423,541 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,129,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,859,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,522,000 after buying an additional 54,706 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.68.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

