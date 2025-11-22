Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mangoceuticals in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Mangoceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRX opened at $1.12 on Friday. Mangoceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,253.43% and a negative return on equity of 114.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mangoceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mangoceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Mangoceuticals worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

