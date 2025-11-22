Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

MPLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maplight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

MPLT stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Maplight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients.

