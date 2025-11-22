McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $314,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.6%

MCD opened at $309.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.36. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.