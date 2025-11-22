Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.97 and traded as low as GBX 11.01. Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 11.45, with a volume of 4,422,698 shares.

Metals Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Exploration Plc is a gold producer in the Philippines. It is the 100% owner of the Runruno Gold Project located in the Northern Philippines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.