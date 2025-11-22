Mines Management (NYSEMKT:MGN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mines Management Inc (NYSEMKT:MGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.40. Mines Management shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 50,238 shares traded.

Mines Management Trading Up 15.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75.

About Mines Management

Mines Management, Inc is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties, primarily those containing silver and associated base and precious metals. The Company’s principal mineral property interest, the Montanore Project, is held by its subsidiaries, Newhi, Inc and Montanore Minerals Corp.

