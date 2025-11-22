MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get MIRA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRA opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.07). Analysts predict that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MIRA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRA. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.