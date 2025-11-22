MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.07). Analysts predict that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MIRA Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRA. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.
About MIRA Pharmaceuticals
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
