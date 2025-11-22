MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.80 and traded as low as GBX 364. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 372, with a volume of 68,798 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 500.
MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 28.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 5.59%. Analysts forecast that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355, for a total transaction of £2,335.90. Also, insider Graham Prothero bought 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 350 per share, with a total value of £29,998.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,881. Corporate insiders own 13.25% of the company’s stock.
MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.
Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.
