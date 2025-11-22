Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.4833.

NVTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,790.08. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,715,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,063.45. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,802,254 shares of company stock valued at $17,115,955. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 123,598 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

