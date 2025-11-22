Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $1,295,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $4,876,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 338,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 61.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.99.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.