News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.2833.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,171,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,546,000 after buying an additional 407,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,356,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,929 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in News by 7.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,170,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,941 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in News by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,875,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in News by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 14,009,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. News has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.15.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.News’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

