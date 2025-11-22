Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.6052. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 242,382 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 4.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $122.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 331.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 84,987 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

