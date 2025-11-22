Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Holdings Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,169.41. This represents a 36.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

