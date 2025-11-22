Northland Capmk Has Bearish Forecast for NiCE Q1 Earnings

Get NiCE alerts:

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for NiCE in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for NiCE’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for NiCE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

NICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JMP Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NiCE from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.54.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. NiCE has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $193.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average is $149.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.07 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NiCE by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiCE during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NiCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in NiCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in NiCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

