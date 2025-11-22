Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.2240. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.2484, with a volume of 6,334,729 shares changing hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $382.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.56.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($18.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.

