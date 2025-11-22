Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.61 and traded as low as $17.06. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 39,008 shares traded.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1,993.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 351,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

