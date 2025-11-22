Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.61 and traded as low as $17.06. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 39,008 shares traded.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
