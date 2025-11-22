NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Darden Wealth Group Inc’s Largest Position

Darden Wealth Group Inc lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 17.9% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $178.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.03. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

