NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.