ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $83,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $440,535,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $353,596,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 130.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,256,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,691,000 after buying an additional 3,545,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after buying an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

ONEOK stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

