Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,407 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $51,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $198.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.56. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.