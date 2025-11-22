Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.02 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,961.32. This represents a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

