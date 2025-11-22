Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $54,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.17.

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $197.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.26.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

