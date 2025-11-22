Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.14 and traded as high as GBX 91.80. Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 91.80, with a volume of 5,663,887 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pan African Resources from GBX 83 to GBX 112 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan African Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 112.

Pan African Resources Stock Down 2.0%

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.14.

In related news, insider Cobus Loots sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87, for a total value of £174,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

Further Reading

