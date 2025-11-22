Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $32,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $839.98 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $869.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $773.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $977.00 target price (up from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

