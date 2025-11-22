Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.
PAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.
Get Our Latest Report on Paymentus
Paymentus Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paymentus by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Paymentus by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 55,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Paymentus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paymentus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paymentus
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.