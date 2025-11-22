Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

PAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

NYSE:PAY opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.50. Paymentus has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paymentus by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Paymentus by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 55,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Paymentus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

