Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pedevco Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.5120. Pedevco shares last traded at $0.5142, with a volume of 50,229 shares trading hands.

Pedevco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

About Pedevco

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

