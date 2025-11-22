PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,884 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $190,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2%

PEP stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

