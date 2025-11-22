Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 854,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 613,810 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $101,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 796,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 149.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 51,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,455.84. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,986 shares of company stock worth $8,955,291. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $133.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $143.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

