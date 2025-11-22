Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.26.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Planet Labs PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Planet Labs PBC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

In other news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,288,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,066.50. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 42.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PL opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.99. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.