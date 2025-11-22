Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$4.03. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 16,638 shares changing hands.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of C$445.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.04.

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 79.59%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza’s portfolio includes interests in approximately 268 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.