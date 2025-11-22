Q1 Earnings Estimate for DLB Issued By Barrington Research

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLB. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 3.1%

DLB opened at $67.52 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $1,721,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,110.75. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.75%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

