Q1 Earnings Estimate for FSI Issued By Greenridge Global

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

FSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Singular Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flexible Solutions International has an average rating of “Buy”.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $6.85 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

