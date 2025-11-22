Q1 Earnings Estimate for Metro Issued By Desjardins

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Metro from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Metro from C$110.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$109.13.

Metro Trading Down 0.1%

Metro stock opened at C$100.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.20. Metro has a 1 year low of C$87.76 and a 1 year high of C$109.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.11 billion during the quarter. Metro had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Metro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.