Q1 Earnings Estimate for Metro Issued By Desjardins

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.74 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Metro from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Metro from C$110.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$109.13.
Metro Trading Down 0.1%
Metro stock opened at C$100.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.20. Metro has a 1 year low of C$87.76 and a 1 year high of C$109.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.11 billion during the quarter. Metro had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%.
Metro Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.
About Metro
Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.