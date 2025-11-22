Q1 Earnings Estimate for Portillo’s Issued By William Blair

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.77 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 3.35%.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $383.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,613,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

