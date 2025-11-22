Q1 Earnings Estimate for Sweetgreen Issued By William Blair

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sweetgreen in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sweetgreen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sweetgreen’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.29 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

SG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SG

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE SG opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.94. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $45.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman purchased 179,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $999,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,688. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet acquired 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,813.65. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $99,813.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 500.3% in the first quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,911,000 after purchasing an additional 386,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the first quarter valued at $852,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.