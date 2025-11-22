Q1 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $269.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.01 and a 200-day moving average of $290.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $355.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,280,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 27.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 49.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,163,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

