Q1 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Lifted by Zacks Research

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2025

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $269.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.01 and a 200-day moving average of $290.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $355.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,280,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 27.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 49.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,163,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.