Q1 EPS Estimates for Sutter Gold Mining Raised by Cormark

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Sutter Gold Mining Stock Performance

SGM opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.03.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

