Q1 EPS Forecast for Olema Pharmaceuticals Lowered by Analyst

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLMA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

OLMA opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 358,412 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,222,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 744,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,198,686.20. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

