Q4 Earnings Estimate for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Transocean in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of ($1,894.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Transocean had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

RIG opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,978,426.70. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,978,426.70. The trade was a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth $704,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Transocean by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 363,262 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,625 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 81.4% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 46,964 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 35.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

