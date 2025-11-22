Q4 Earnings Forecast for APA Issued By Capital One Financial

Get APA alerts:

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for APA in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. APA has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 68,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $3,636,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $12,255,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.