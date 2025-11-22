Q4 Earnings Forecast for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $6.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.41. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MUSA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $381.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.68. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $9,431,434.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 131,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,963,381.92. This represents a 15.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $29,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

